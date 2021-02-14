Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch New Highs; Petrol Scales Rs 95 Mark In Mumbai

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four metros on Sunday, February 14, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by around 30 paise for the sixth straight day. In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 29 paise from Rs 88.44 to Rs 88.73 per litre, and diesel was increased by 32 paise from Rs 78.74 per litre to Rs 79.06 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 95.21 per litre and Rs 86.04 per litre respectively. Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 88.73 79.06 Mumbai 95.21 86.04 Chennai 90.96 84.16 Kolkata 90.01 82.65 Source: Indian Oil



Petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021, after staying unchanged for almost a month. The fuel prices have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with COVID-19 vaccination drives continuing across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, February 12, the rupee gained 12 paise higher to settle at 72.75 against the dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.64 per cent to $ 60.75 per barrel.