Petrol, Diesel Prices At All-Time Highs, Hiked For Fourth Straight Day

Fuel Rates Today: Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked in all four metro cities in the week

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four metros on Friday, February 12, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by almost 30 paise for the fourth straight day. In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 29 paise from Rs 87.85 to Rs 88.14, and diesel was increased by 35 paise from Rs 77.03 per litre to Rs 78.38 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 94.64 per litre and Rs 85.32 per litre respectively. Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 88.14 78.38 Mumbai 94.64 85.32 Chennai 90.44 83.52 Kolkata 89.44 81.96 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel rates have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021, after staying unchanged for almost a month. The fuel rates have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with COVID-19 vaccination drives beginning across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, in the early trade session today, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.62 per cent to $ 60.76 per barrel. The domestic unit rupee gained 10 paise to 72.77 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, February 12, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.70 per cent to $ 61.04 per barrel. The rupee slipped marginally lower by three paise to close at Rs 72.87 against the American currency yesterday.