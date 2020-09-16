Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Wednesday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

The state-run oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on September 16, i.e. Wednesday. In Delhi, the prices of petrol were constant at Rs 81.55 per litre and diesel rates were steady at Rs 72.56 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were unchanged at Rs 88.21 per litre and diesel prices were untouched at Rs 79.05 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 16:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.55 72.56 Kolkata 83.06 76.06 Mumbai 88.21 79.05 Chennai 84.57 77.91 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. The three account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as a hurricane disrupted U.S. offshore oil and gas production and an industry report showed a big drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent crude was trading up 15 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $40.68 a barrel by 0055 GMT, while U.S. crude gained 18 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $38.46 a barrel. Both contracts rose by more than 2 per cent on Tuesday.