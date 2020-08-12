Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Wednesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Domestic prices of petrol and diesel remained at existing levels on Wednesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, while in Mumbai, the price of petrol was constant at Rs 87.19 per litre and diesel was Rs 80.11 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT). State-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - allow any revisions on a daily basis, to bring the fuel rates at par with global oil prices and changes in the forex rates. The price revisions, if any, are implemented at the pumps with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

The prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month, while diesel rates have been revised on many occasions.

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.05 77.06 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Meanwhile, oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Tuesday after rising earlier in the session as hopes dimmed for a swift stimulus package to relieve the U.S. economy as coronavirus cases increased globally.

Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at $44.50 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to finish at $41.61 a barrel.