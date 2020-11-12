Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Thursday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

The oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Thursday (November 12). In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In financial capital Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. The oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation revise the fuel rates on a daily basis and implement the changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - which account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in India - align the domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels. Due to the local taxes, crude oil prices vary in different cities across the country.

Meanwhile, brent rose on Wednesday, briefly touching a more than two-month high above $45 a barrel on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine that could boost demand and later pulling back as concerns about rising cases overtook bullish news.

Brent settled up 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $43.80 a barrel, after earlier trading at a session peak of $45.30 - the first time it has cleared the $45 threshold since early September. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 9 cents at $41.45, after setting a session high of $43.06.