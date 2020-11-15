Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Fuel prices have remained unchanged for the past few days.

The fuel rates remained unchanged on Sunday (November 15) as the oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel constant for around a week. In national capital Delhi, the price of petrol remained at ₹ 81.06 per litre and diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre, according to recent notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In financial capital Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were ₹ 87.74 per litre and ₹ 76.86 per litre respectively. The oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation usually change the fuel rates on a daily basis and implement the changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City )

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the firms that account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country. The companies align the domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels. Due to the local taxes, crude oil prices vary in different cities across India.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 40 cents, or 1.0 per cent, to $40.72 a barrel by 0118 GMT, having lost 0.8 per cent on November 12. Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $43.17 a barrel, after dropping 0.6 per cent on November 12.