Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across all metros for the second straight day, on Sunday, February 7. The price of petrol was unchanged at Rs 86.95 per litre, and diesel rate was untouched at Rs 77.13 per litre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 93.49 per litre and Rs 83.99 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.95 77.13 Mumbai 93.49 83.99 Chennai 89.39 82.33 Kolkata 88.30 80.71 Source: Indian Oil

After staying unchanged for almost a month, petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021. The fuel rates have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with COVID-19 vaccination drives beginning across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, February 5, the rupee gained marginally by three paise against the US dollar to settle at 72.93 (provisional) after the Reserve Bank of India kept the policy rate unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance during its bi-weekly Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.24 per cent to $ 59.57 per barrel.