Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices in the metros remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day, on Sunday, January 31. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 86.30 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 76.48 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 92.86 per litre and Rs 83.30 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.30 76.48 Mumbai 92.86 83.30 Chennai 88.82 81.71 Kolkata 87.69 80.08 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021, after staying unchanged for almost a month. Fuel rates have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with COVID-19 vaccination drives beginning across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state across the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On Friday, January 29, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41 per cent to $55.76 per barrel.