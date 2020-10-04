Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

State-run oil marketing companies held the prices of petrol and diesel at existing levels on Sunday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre on October 4 - the same levels as the previous day. Currently, state-run oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum reviews domestic fuel rates on a daily basis, and make adjustments with effect from 6 am every day to align them with international oil rates and the foreign-exchange rate. Petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 4:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

The three state-run companies account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - tumbled 4.06 per cent to end at $39.27 per barrel on Friday, after US President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, roiling risky assets, and as rising global crude output threatened to overwhelm the market's weak recovery.

On Thursday, the rupee had climbed to a one-month high of 73.14 against the dollar on Thursday. Domestic financial markets remained shut on Friday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti holiday.