Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Any changes in rates are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am each day.

The state-run oil marketing companies kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Sunday i.e. September 6. In Delhi, the prices of petrol were left unchanged at Rs 82.08 per litre and diesel rates were steady at Rs 73.27 per litre, according to notifications by state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol prices were kept steady at Rs 88.73 per litre and diesel rates were untouched at Rs 79.81 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 6:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.08 73.27 Kolkata 83.57 76.77 Mumbai 88.73 79.81 Chennai 85.04 78.58 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, Indian Oil and two other state-run oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - review the petrol and diesel rates in various parts of the country on a daily basis. Any changes in rates are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell 3.20 per cent to settle at $42.66 per barrel on Friday, marking their biggest weekly drop since June, as fears of a slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic compounded worries about weak oil demand.

The rupee ended 33 paise - or 0.46 per cent - higher at 73.14 against the US dollar.