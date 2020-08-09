Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Domestic prices of petrol and diesel were steady at existing levels on Sunday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, while in Mumbai, the prices of petrol was constant at Rs 87.19 per litre and diesel was Rs 80.11 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state in the country, and state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - allow any revisions on a daily basis, to bring the fuel rates at par with global oil prices and changes in the forex rates.

While the prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month, diesel rates have been revised on many occasions.

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.05 77.06 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Oil prices hovered below five-month highs on Thursday, falling after a session in which bearish sentiment about fuel demand counteracted optimism about Iraq's supply cuts, pushing the benchmarks in and out of positive territory.

Brent crude settled down 8 cents at $45.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 24 cents to $41.95 after a four-day streak of gains.

The rise in infections remains the dominant issue for the fuel demand outlook. COVID-19 cases in the US are still rising in a number of states, while India recently reported a record daily jump in infections. More than 700,000 people have died in the worldwide pandemic.