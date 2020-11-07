Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Saturday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies left the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Saturday. In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol and diesel was at Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. Currently, oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation review fuel rates on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) on Tuesday, November 6:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - which account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country - align domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels.

Crude oil prices slumped on Friday as new lockdowns in Europe to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease raised questions about the outlook for crude demand, while markets remained on edge over the drawn-out vote counting in the US election.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 1.8 per cent lower at $40.21 per barrel, having fallen 0.70% in the previous session. However, the contract was headed for its first weekly gain in four.