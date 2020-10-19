Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies maintained domestic petrol and diesel prices at existing levels on Monday, i.e. October 19, marking a 17th straight day of status quo in the rate of petrol and 27th in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country - review the fuel rates on a daily basis, aligning them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Monday ahead of China's economic growth data, which is expected to show recovery in the top oil importer, offsetting concerns of an impact from the virus' resurgence on consumption and rising supply.

Brent crude for December inched up 4 cents to $42.97 a barrel by 0018 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $40.90 a barrel, up 2 cents, a day before the November contract expires.