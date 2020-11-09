Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday

Fuel Prices: Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

The oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Monday (November 9). In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In financial capital Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. The oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation revise the fuel rates on a daily basis and implement the changes with effect from 6 am.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - which account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in India - align the domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels. Due to the local taxes, crude oil prices vary in different cities across the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices gained more than 2 per cent on Monday, with Brent futures rising above $40 a barrel, after Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidency and buoyed risk appetite, offsetting worries about impact on fuel demand from the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude futures for January climbed 82 cents, or 2.1per cent, to $40.27 a barrel by 0101 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December was at $37.98 a barrel, up 84 cents, or 2.3per cent.