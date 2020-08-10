Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday

The prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month now.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Domestic prices of petrol and diesel remained at existing levels on Monday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, while in Mumbai, the prices of petrol was constant at Rs 87.19 per litre and diesel was Rs 80.11 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state in the country, and state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - allow any revisions on a daily basis, to bring the fuel rates at par with global oil prices and changes in the forex rates.

While the prices of petrol in the metros have been steady for more than a month, diesel rates have been revised on many occasions.

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.05 77.06 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday, clawing back over half of Friday's losses, on hopes for a stimulus deal to shore up the U.S. economic recovery and a pledge from Iraq to deepen its crude oil supply cuts.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 49 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $41.71 a barrel at 0010 GMT, while Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $44.80 a barrel.