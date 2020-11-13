Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Friday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

The oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Friday (November 13). In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was Rs 70.46 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In financial capital Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. The oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation revise the fuel rates on a daily basis and implement the changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation - which account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in India - align the domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels. Due to the local taxes, crude oil prices vary in different cities across the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell in early trade on Friday as a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections raised fears for the global economy and near-term fuel demand, but remained on track for a second straight weekly gain amid hopes for a vaccine.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 40 cents, or 1.0 per cent, to $40.72 a barrel by 0118 GMT, having lost 0.8 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $43.17 a barrel, after dropping 0.6 per cent on Thursday.