Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Sunday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Petrol prices remained unchanged in the national capital on Sunday, i.e. January 18. In the national capital, the price of petrol was the same at Rs 84.70 per litre and diesel was steady at Rs 74.88 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 91.32 per litre and Rs 81.60 per litre respectively. The current rate of petrol is the highest ever in the national capital, while diesel is at a record high in Mumbai. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 84.70 74.88 Mumbai 91.32 81.60 Chennai 87.40 80.19 Kolkata 86.15 78.47 Source: Indian Oil

Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks, by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On Friday, January 15, the rupee slipped three paise against the US dollar to settle at 73.07 (provisional) tracking weaker domestic equities. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.51 per cent to $ 55.57 per barrel.