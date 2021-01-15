Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged in Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Petrol prices remained unchanged in the national capital on Friday after touching fresh highs of Rs 84.70 per litre in the previous session. In the national capital, the price of petrol was steady at Rs 84.70 per litre and diesel was at Rs 74.88 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. This is the highest ever price of petrol in Delhi, while diesel is at a record high in Mumbai. The previous highest ever rate of Rs 84 a litre for petrol in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018. On that day, diesel too had scaled to an all-time high of Rs 75.45 a litre. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 91.32 per litre and Rs 81.60 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 84.70 74.88 Mumbai 91.32 81.60 Chennai 87.40 80.19 Kolkata 86.15 78.47 Source: Indian Oil

Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks, taking into account alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher on Thursday, boosted by a weak dollar and bullish signals from Chinese import data but pressured by renewed worries about global oil demand due to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and new lockdowns in China.

Brent crude oil futures rose 36 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at $56.42 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended 66 cents, or 1.3 per cent, higher at $53.57.