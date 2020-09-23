Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Wednesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

The domestic prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged across the metros on Wednesday. In Delhi, the rate of petrol was steady at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel was untouched at Rs 71.28 per litre with effect from 6 am on September 23, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, there was no change in the petrol and diesel prices at Rs 87.74 and Rs 77.73 respectively. This marks the sixth consecutive daily decline in the price of diesel. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 23:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 71.28 Kolkata 82.59 74.80 Mumbai 87.74 77.73 Chennai 84.14 76.72 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marking companies such as Indian Oil Corporation review the petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry group reported a rise in U.S. crude inventories against expectations for a decline, adding to worries about demand that led to a steep selloff earlier in the week.

Brent crude was trading down 21 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $41.51 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after gaining 28 cents on Tuesday, while U.S. crude slipped 23 cents, or 0.6, to $39.57.