Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked up to 25 paise across the metros on Wednesday, January 13, after a hiatus of around a week. In the national capital, the price of petrol were increased by 25 paise from Rs 84.20 per litre to Rs 84.45 per litre and diesel was hiked by a similar amount from Rs 74.38 per litre to Rs 74.63 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 91.07 per litre and Rs 81.34 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 84.45 74.63 Mumbai 91.07 81.34 Chennai 87.18 79.95 Kolkata 85.92 78.22 Source: Indian Oil



Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks by taking into account alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Oil prices steadied on Monday after strong gains last week, as tough coronavirus lockdowns around the world renewed concerns about global fuel demand, while a stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on prices.

Brent fell 33 cents to settle at $55.66 a barrel, after bouncing off the session low of $54.99. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose a cent to settle at $52.25 a barrel.