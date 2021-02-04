Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 35 Paise On Thursday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the metros after a seven-day lull, on Thursday, February 4. In the national capital, the price of petrol was increased by 35 paise from Rs 86.30 per litre to Rs 86.65 per litre, and diesel saw an upward revision from Rs 76.48 per litre to Rs 76.83 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 92.86 per litre and Rs 83.30 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.65 76.83 Mumbai 93.20 83.67 Chennai 89.13 82.04 Kolkata 88.01 80.41 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021, after staying unchanged for almost a month. Fuel rates have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with COVID-19 vaccination drives beginning across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.