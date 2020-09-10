Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut Across Metros On Thursday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by 9-11 paise across the metros on September 10 i.e. Thursday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was slashed to Rs 81.99 from Rs 82.08 per litre and diesel rates were lowered to Rs 73.05 from Rs 73.16 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were lowered to Rs 88.64 from Rs 88.73 per litre and diesel prices were brought down to Rs 79.57 from Rs 79.69 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 10:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.99 73.05 Kolkata 83.49 76.55 Mumbai 88.64 79.57 Chennai 84.96 78.38 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. The three account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday, paring overnight gains, on worries about fuel demand after data showed US crude stockpiles rose last week, rather than dropping as expected, and COVID-19 cases continued to rise around the world.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $37.85 a barrel at 0056 GMT, after climbing 3.5 per cent on Wednesday. Brent crude futures dropped 14 cent or 0.3 per cent to $40.65 a barrel, after rising 2.5 per cent on Wednesday.