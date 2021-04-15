Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut Across Metros After 15-Days Pause

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been cut by 16 paise on Thursday, April 15 across the four metro cities, after a gap of 15 days. In the national capital, petrol prices have been lowered by 16 paise from Rs 90.56 per litre to Rs 90.40 per litre, while diesel has been reduced by 14 paise from Rs 80.87 per litre to Rs 80.73 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol prices are Rs 96.83 per litre and diesel rates are Rs 87.81 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. Petrol and diesel prices vary across India due to value-added tax (VAT). (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.40 80.73 Mumbai 96.83 87.81 Chennai 92.43 85.75 Kolkata 90.62 83.61 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil rates by taking into account any new changes in foreign exchange rates. New changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.