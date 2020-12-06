Petrol, Diesel Price: Petrol Price Hiked To Rs 83.41/Litre In Delhi, Diesel At Rs 73.61/Litre

Fuel Prices: In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 83.41/litre and Rs 73.61/litre respectively.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were hiked further on Sunday, December 6, marking the fifth straight day of upward revision. In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 28 paise to Rs 83.41 per litre with effect from 6 am on Sunday, and that of diesel increased by 29 paise to Rs 73.61 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were raised to Rs 90.05 per litre and Rs 80.23 per litre respectively. Fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City )

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.23 70.68 Mumbai 87.92 77.11 Chennai 84.31 76.17 Kolkata 82.79 74.24 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, state-owned oil marketing firms Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum - which own the majority of fuel stations in the country - review the fuel prices on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.

The oil companies align the domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange levels. The fuel rates vary from state to state due to local taxes.