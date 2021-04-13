Petrol Diesel Prices Unchanged For 14 Days In A Row

Petrol Diesel Prices: Fuel rates in all four metro cities have remain steady for 14 days

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Tuesday, April 13, across the four metro cities. Fuel rates have remained unchanged consecutively for 14 days in a row. In the national capital, petrol is being sold at Rs 90.56 per litre, while diesel prices were the same at Rs 80.87 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. Presently, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among all four metros, where etrol is being sold at Rs 96.98 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 87.96 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. Petrol and diesel rates vary across states due to value-added tax (VAT). (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, align the prices of domestic fuel with the global crude oil rates, by taking into account any new changes in foreign exchange rates. New changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day across the country.

Meanwhile, according to news agency Reuters, global oil prices rose on Tuesday after strong Chinese import data. Brent crude oil futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $63.53 a barrel earlier today, while U.S. crude oil futures gained 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $59.84 a barrel.