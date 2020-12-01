Oil Companies Pause Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Again On Tuesday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the second consecutive day, on Tuesday. The fuel rates have been hiked nine times in the past 12 days. In Delhi, the price of petrol was untouched at Rs 82.34 per litre, with effect from 6 am November 29, and diesel remained at Rs 72.42 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 89.02 per litre and Rs 78.97 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 82.34 72.42 Mumbai 89.02 78.97 Chennai 85.31 77.84 Kolkata 83.87 75.99 Source: Indian Oil

Since November 20, oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have raised domestic fuel prices on nine occasions, following a two-week hiatus. In Delhi, petrol rates have been raised by Rs 1.28 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.96 during this period.

The three state-run companies currently review the domestic petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and implement any changes to align them with global benchmarks with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns over mounting supply after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand.

Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.4 per cent at $47.68 a barrel by 0136 GMT, after dropping more than 1 per cent on Monday. West Texas Intermediate was down by 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent at $45.07 a barrel, having dropped 0.4 per cent in the previous session.