Petrol, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged In Metros

Oil marketing companies retained domestic prices of petrol and diesel at existing levels on Wednesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.63 per litre on October 7 - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were at Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively. State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 7:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, state-run oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review domestic fuel rates on a daily basis, and make adjustments with effect from 6 am every day to align them with international oil rates and the foreign-exchange rate.

Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state due to local taxes.

International oil prices dropped on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy and on a larger-than-expected build-up in US crude stocks.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - fell 1.7 per cent to $41.91 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated by 17 paise - or 0.23 per cent - to close at 73.46 against the dollar on Tuesday.