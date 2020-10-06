Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged In Metros Today

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are determined broadly by global oil prices and forex prices

Domestic petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.63 per litre on October 6 - the same levels as the previous day. Currently, state-run oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review domestic fuel rates on a daily basis, and make adjustments with effect from 6 am every day to align them with international oil rates and the foreign-exchange rate. Petrol and diesel rates vary from state to state due to local taxes. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 6:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - rose 0.41 per cent to end at $41.46 per barrel on Monday.

The rupee edged lower to 73.29 against the dollar.