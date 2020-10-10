Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged In Metros On Saturday

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are determined broadly by global oil prices and forex prices

Petrol and diesel rates in the country remained unchanged on Saturday. That marked an eighth straight day of no change in the rate of petrol, and 18th day in a row in case of diesel. In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 81.06 per litre on October 10, and that of diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was at Rs 87.74 per litre and diesel at Rs 76.86 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on October 9:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. The three companies account review the fuel rates on a daily basis, to align them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices slipped more than 1 per cent on Friday after a workers' strike in Norway ended, which should boost crude output even as Hurricane Delta forced US energy firms to cut production. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - settled at $42.85 per barrel.

The rupee settled marginally higher at 73.13 against the US dollar, on gains in domestic equity markets and weakness in the greenback overseas.