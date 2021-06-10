Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Thursday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros on Thursday, data from the country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil showed. In Delhi, the petrol prices are steady at Rs 95.56 per litre and diesel prices are constant at Rs 86.47 per litre. In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.76 per litre and Rs 93.85 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.56 86.47 Mumbai 101.76 93.85 Chennai 96.94 91.15 Kolkata 95.52 89.32 Source: Indian Oil

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value added tax or VAT and freight charges.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

In international market, oil prices slid on Thursday as inventory data in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, showed a surge in gasoline stocks that indicates weaker-than-expected fuel demand at the start of summer, the country's peak season for motoring.

Brent crude oil futures were down 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $71.88 a barrel and U.S oil futures declined by 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $69.60 a barrel.