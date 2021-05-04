Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After 18 Days

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked up to 18 paise across the metros on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after a pause of 18 days. In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 15 paise from Rs 90.40 per litre to Rs 90.55 per litre and diesel prices have been raised by 18 paise from Rs 80.73 per litre to Rs 80.91 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 96.95 per litre and Rs 87.98 per litre respectively, according to the state-run oil refiner. Presently, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among the four metro cities. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states in India due to the value-added tax. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.55 80.91 Mumbai 96.95 87.98 Chennai 92.55 85.90 Kolkata 90.76 83.78 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.