Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged Today, Here's How To Check Latest Rates

Fuel rates today: Petrol and diesel prices are down up to Rs 2.03 a litre and 51 paise a litre this month

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, May 22, the price of petrol remained at Rs 71.17 per litre in Delhi and Rs 76.78 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The diesel price stood at Rs 66.2 per litre in Delhi and 69.36 per litre in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.

How domestic fuel rates have changed in past few weeks

Overall, the petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.91-2.03 per litre - or 2.44-2.68 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month, and the diesel rates cut by 47-51 paise per litre (0.67-0.76 per cent).

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

How to receive information on petrol and diesel rates in SMS

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on the day's prices on the mobile phone. The consumer can access the information on the latest indicative rates of petrol and diesel by sending an SMS to 9224992249, according to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com.

The SMS is to be sent in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

For example:

RSP 102072

Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as listed by Indian Oil on its website:

City SMS text City SMS text New Delhi RSP 102072 Kolkata RSP 119941 Mumbai RSP 108412 Chennai RSP 133593 Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Lucknow RSP 155054 Panjim RSP 125676 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Srinagar RSP 109536 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Noida RSP 155444 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Dehradun RSP 161143 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Silvasa RSP 112114 Daman RSP 177747 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.

