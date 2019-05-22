Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged Today, Here's How To Check Latest Rates

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, May 22, the price of petrol remained at Rs 71.17 per litre in Delhi and Rs 76.78 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The diesel price stood at Rs 66.2 per litre in Delhi and 69.36 per litre in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.
How domestic fuel rates have changed in past few weeks
Overall, the petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.91-2.03 per litre - or 2.44-2.68 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month, and the diesel rates cut by 47-51 paise per litre (0.67-0.76 per cent).
The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.
How to receive information on petrol and diesel rates in SMS
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on the day's prices on the mobile phone. The consumer can access the information on the latest indicative rates of petrol and diesel by sending an SMS to 9224992249, according to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com.
The SMS is to be sent in the following format:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
For example:
RSP 102072
Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as listed by Indian Oil on its website:
|City
|SMS text
|City
|SMS text
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.
