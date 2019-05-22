NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged Today, Here's How To Check Latest Rates

Petrol and diesel price: Domestic petrol and diesel prices of are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis.

Economy | | Updated: May 22, 2019 09:15 IST
Fuel rates today: Petrol and diesel prices are down up to Rs 2.03 a litre and 51 paise a litre this month


Domestic petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, May 22, the price of petrol remained at Rs 71.17 per litre in Delhi and Rs 76.78 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The diesel price stood at Rs 66.2 per litre in Delhi and 69.36 per litre in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am. 

How domestic fuel rates have changed in past few weeks

Overall, the petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.91-2.03 per litre - or 2.44-2.68 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month, and the diesel rates cut by 47-51 paise per litre (0.67-0.76 per cent).

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

How to receive information on petrol and diesel rates in SMS

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on the day's prices on the mobile phone. The consumer can access the information on the latest indicative rates of petrol and diesel by sending an SMS to 9224992249, according to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com.

The SMS is to be sent in the following format: 

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

For example:

RSP 102072

Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as listed by Indian Oil on its website:

CitySMS textCitySMS text
New DelhiRSP 102072KolkataRSP 119941
MumbaiRSP 108412ChennaiRSP 133593
AgartalaRSP 159850AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049BangaloreRSP 118219
GandhinagarRSP 218671GangtokRSP 159289
GuwahatiRSP 159571HyderabadRSP 134483
JullunderRSP 108743KohimaRSP 160154
LucknowRSP 155054PanjimRSP 125676
RanchiRSP 166751ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295SrinagarRSP 109536
FaridabadRSP 102287GurgaonRSP 102082
NoidaRSP 155444GhaziabadRSP 154410
BhopalRSP 169398BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790DehradunRSP 161143
ImphalRSP 159875ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143JammuRSP 108726
PatnaRSP 166873PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191RaipurRSP 169751
TrivandrumRSP 124923SilvasaRSP 112114
DamanRSP 177747VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.



