No Change In Petrol, Diesel Prices Across Metros On Tuesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, left the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on Tuesday. The price of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai, while that of diesel was untouched at Rs 81.94 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 in Mumbai. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 81.94 Kolkata 82.10 77.04 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, diesel continues to be dearer than petrol in the national capital.

Oil companies review the rates on a daily basis, based on changes in international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by support for demand coming from efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy's recovery from the coronavirus crisis and a weakening of the dollar that makes crude cheaper for global buyers.

Brent crude futures climbed 35 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $43.76 a barrel at 0118 GMT, adding to a 0.2 per cent gain on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 27 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $41.87 a barrel, building on a 0.75 per cent rise on Monday.