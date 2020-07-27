Diesel Prices Hiked On Monday, Petrol Untouched Across Metros

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, hiked the prices of diesel yet again across the metros on Monday, while leaving petrol prices untouched. The price of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai, while that of diesel was increased to Rs 81.94 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 in Mumbai. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 81.94 Kolkata 82.10 77.04 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, diesel continues to be dearer than petrol in the national capital.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Oil companies review the rates on a daily basis, based on changes in international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China pushed investors toward safe-haven assets. Brent crude dipped 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $43.24 a barrel by 0041 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $41.24 a barrel, down 5 cents.