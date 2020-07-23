No Change In Petrol, Diesel Prices Across Metros On Thursday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on Thursday. The price of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai, while that of diesel was untouched at Rs 81.64 per litre in Delhi and Rs 79.83 in Mumbai. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 81.64 Kolkata 82.10 76.77 Mumbai 87.19 79.83 Chennai 83.63 78.60 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, diesel costs more in the national capital compared to petrol.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, oil prices lost more ground on Thursday, with the market weighed down by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves as the coronavirus pandemic hits fuel consumption.

Brent crude fell 4 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $44.25 a barrel by 0026 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $41.84 a barrel.

Brent crude fell 32 cents, or 0.7 per cent to $44 a barrel by 0156 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 33 cents, or 0.8%, to $41.59.