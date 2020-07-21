Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Across Metros

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on Tuesday. The price of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai, while that of diesel was untouched at Rs 81.64 per litre in Delhi and Rs 79.83 in Mumbai. Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 81.64 Kolkata 82.10 76.77 Mumbai 87.19 79.83 Chennai 83.63 78.60 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, diesel costs more in the national capital compared to petrol.

Oil companies review the rates on a daily basis, based on changes in international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, oil prices were little changed on Monday as coronavirus cases increased in many countries, though a flurry of announcements about a potential COVID-19 vaccine and ongoing talks over a European Union fund to revive economies hit by the pandemic curbed losses.

Brent crude settled up 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $43.28 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 22 cents, 0.5 per cent, to $40.81.