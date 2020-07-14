Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged

The domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax.

State-run oil firms including Indian Oil Corporation kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Tuesday, a day after hiking the diesel prices. The petrol prices have now unchanged since June 29. The price of petrol stood at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai, and that of diesel was at Rs 81.05 per litre and Rs 79.27 per litre respectively, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In a rare occurrence, the price of diesel remains slightly higher than diesel in the national capital. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in rupees per litre in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 81.05 Kolkata 82.10 76.17 Mumbai 87.19 79.27 Chennai 83.63 78.11 (Source: Indian Oil)

In other metros, petrol continues to be more expensive than diesel. On June 7, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum - which account for the majority of fuel stations in the country - returned to the normal practice of daily price reviews following a hiatus of nearly seven weeks.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT). Oil companies review the rates on a daily basis, based on changes in international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rate, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped about 1 per cent on July 13 after global coronavirus cases rose by a record daily amount, fanning fears of renewed government lockdown and on growing US and European tension with China.

Brent futures fell 52 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $42.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 45 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at $40.10.

Global oil rates have regained some ground from March lows as the easing of restrictions on transport and industrial activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic boosted fuel demand around the globe. Brent crude futures had hit a 21-year low of $15.98 per barrel in April.