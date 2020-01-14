Petrol Rate Cut For Third Day In A Row, Diesel Price Unchanged

Petrol prices were lowered in metros on Tuesday - a third straight downward revision. The price of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai was lowered by 10-11 paise per litre on Tuesday compared to the previous day's rates, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. The rates of diesel in the metros were however kept unchanged at existing levels. Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil review the domestic rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis and implement any changes at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. (Also read: How to find out latest petrol diesel prices in SMS)

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel in the metros with effect from 6 am on Tuesday:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 75.70 69.06 Kolkata 78.29 71.43 Mumbai 81.29 72.42 Chennai 78.65 72.98 Source: Indian Oil

With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, January 14, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 75.70 a litre in Delhi and Rs 81.29 a litre in Mumbai, as against Rs 75.80 per litre and Rs 81.39 per litre respectively the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation. The rates of diesel stood at existing levels of Rs 69.06 per litre in Delhi and Rs 72.42 per litre in Mumbai.

The retail prices of the fuels are determined broadly by the international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.