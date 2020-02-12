Here Is How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel In Your City Today

Currently, any revision in domestic petrol and diesel prices come into effect at 6 am by oil companies

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates in metros on Wednesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 71.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 64.87 per litre on February 12 - the same levels as the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel remained at Rs 77.60 per litre and Rs 67.98 per litre respectively. (Also read: How to receive petrol and diesel rates in your city through SMS)

Here's how Indian Oil has changed the domestic prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi and Mumbai in the past few days:

Price in rupees per litre

Date Delhi Mumbai Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel February 12 71.94 64.87 77.60 67.98 February 11 71.94 64.87 77.60 67.98 February 10 72.10 65.07 77.76 68.19 February 9 72.23 65.23 77.89 68.36 February 8 72.45 65.43 78.11 68.57 February 7 72.68 65.68 78.34 68.84 February 6 72.89 65.92 78.55 69.09 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates.