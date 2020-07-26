Diesel Remains More Expensive Than Petrol In Delhi, Gap Widens

Domestic petrol and diesel vary from state to state due to local taxes

Petrol, Diesel Price: Oil marketing companies hiked diesel prices marginally on Sunday while leaving petrol rates unchanged at existing levels. With effect from 6 am on Sunday, July 26, the price of diesel was revised to Rs 81.94 per litre from Rs 81.79 per litre, while the rate of petrol was maintained at Rs 80.43 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the rate of diesel was raised to Rs 80.11 per litre from Rs 79.97 per litre, while that of petrol was kept steady at Rs 87.19 per litre.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on July 26:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 81.94 Kolkata 82.10 77.04 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Domestic petrol and diesel vary from state to state due to local taxes. Currently, state-run oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation - review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Meanwhile, international oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by tensions between the US and China, but some supportive economic data in Europe tempered losses. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - declined 0.79 per cent to $42.97 per barrel.

The rupee ended at 74.82 against the US dollar earlier that day, having recovered 2.72 per cent from an all-time low registered in April but still down 4.85 per cent so far in 2020.