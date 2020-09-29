Diesel Prices Cut For Fifth Straight Day, Petrol Steady On Tuesday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Diesel prices were cut by 8 paise across the metros on Tuesday i.e. September 29, marking a fifth straight day of downward revision, whereas petrol rates were maintained at existing levels. In Delhi, the price of diesel was lowered to Rs 70.63 per litre from Rs 70.71 per litre, with effect from 6 am on September 28, but that of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 81.06 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 77.04 per litre respectively, on Monday.

Currently, fuel rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 29:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.63 Mumbai 87.74 77.04 Chennai 84.14 76.10 Kolkata 82.59 74.15 Source: Indian Oil

The three state-run companies revise petrol and diesel rates from time to time to align them with global benchmark oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Tuesday as demand concerns driven by COVID-19 outweighed hopes that U.S. lawmakers and the White House were nearing an agreement on a new stimulus package to revive the world's biggest economy.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 17 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $40.43 at 0120 GMT, while Brent crude futures also fell 17 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $42.26 a barrel.