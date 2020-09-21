Diesel Prices Cut By 14-15 Paise Across Metros On Monday

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates.

Domestic prices of diesel were cut by 14-15 paise across the metros on Monday, whereas petrol prices were maintained at existing levels except for a 2 paise rise in Kolkata. In Delhi, the rate of diesel was slashed to Rs 71.43 per litre from Rs 71.58 per litre with effect from 6 am on September 21, but that of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 81.14 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. Similarly, in Mumbai, the price of diesel was cut to Rs 77.87 per litre from Rs 78.02 per litre (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on September 21:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.14 71.43 Kolkata 82.67 74.94 Mumbai 87.82 77.87 Chennai 84.21 76.85 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marking companies such as Indian Oil Corporation currently review the petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, and implement any revisions at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum account for the majority of fuel stations in the country

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Monday on the potential return of oil output from Libya even as rising coronavirus cases add to worries about global demand, although losses were limited as a new tropical storm heads for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $42.95 a barrel by 0039 GMT, while U.S. crude fell by 27 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $40.84 a barrel.