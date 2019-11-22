NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Petrol Price Hiked After Two Days Of Pause, Diesel Rate Kept Unchanged

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil review domestic rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis.

Economy | Edited by | Updated: November 22, 2019 17:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Petrol Price Hiked After Two Days Of Pause, Diesel Rate Kept Unchanged

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The price of petrol was increased by 15-16 paise per litre on Friday


Domestic petrol prices were hiked by 15-16 paise per litre in metros on Friday while diesel rates were kept unchanged. The upward revision in the price of petrol followed two days of no change, whereas the diesel rate was maintained at the existing level for the third day in a row. Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review domestic rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. (Also read: How to find out today's rates of petrol and diesel in your city on your mobile)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai with effect from 6 am on November 22:

Petrol price in metros

CityPetrol price (in rupees per litre)
Nov-22Nov-21
Delhi74.3574.2
Kolkata77.0476.89
Mumbai80.0179.86
Chennai77.2977.13
(Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Diesel price in metros

CityDiesel price (in rupees per litre)
Nov-22Nov-21
Delhi65.8465.84
Kolkata68.2568.25
Mumbai69.0669.06
Chennai69.5969.59
(Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

In Delhi, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 74.35 per litre with effect from 6 am on Friday, from Rs 74.2 per litre the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The price of diesel remained unchanged at Rs 65.84 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol price today in Delhi, diesel price today in Delhi, petrol price today in India, diesel price today in India, petrol price today in Mumbai, diesel price today in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the petrol price was revised to Rs 80.01 per litre as against Rs 79.86 per litre the previous day, while the diesel rate was kept at the existing level of Rs 69.06 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. 

Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the international crude oil and foreign exchange (rupee vs dollar) rates. Oil marketing companies implement any changes in fuel rates fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

The rupee edged higher by seven paise against the US dollar to touch 71.69 on Friday. It was last seen trading at 71.73 against the greenback during the session.

Crude oil prices retreated from nearly two-month peaks on Friday amid lingering doubts on whether the US and China will be able to reach a partial trade deal that would lift some pressure on the global economy.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.53 per cent lower at $63.63 per barrel.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

petrol pricediesel price

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IND vs BANFASTagMaharashtraOTETSensexNithyanandaMedha PatkarCSB Bank IPOJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaVivo U20Xiaomi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top