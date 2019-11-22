Petrol Price Hiked After Two Days Of Pause, Diesel Rate Kept Unchanged

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The price of petrol was increased by 15-16 paise per litre on Friday

Domestic petrol prices were hiked by 15-16 paise per litre in metros on Friday while diesel rates were kept unchanged. The upward revision in the price of petrol followed two days of no change, whereas the diesel rate was maintained at the existing level for the third day in a row. Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review domestic rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. (Also read: How to find out today's rates of petrol and diesel in your city on your mobile)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai with effect from 6 am on November 22:

Petrol price in metros

City Petrol price (in rupees per litre) Nov-22 Nov-21 Delhi 74.35 74.2 Kolkata 77.04 76.89 Mumbai 80.01 79.86 Chennai 77.29 77.13 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Diesel price in metros

City Diesel price (in rupees per litre) Nov-22 Nov-21 Delhi 65.84 65.84 Kolkata 68.25 68.25 Mumbai 69.06 69.06 Chennai 69.59 69.59 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

In Delhi, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 74.35 per litre with effect from 6 am on Friday, from Rs 74.2 per litre the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The price of diesel remained unchanged at Rs 65.84 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was revised to Rs 80.01 per litre as against Rs 79.86 per litre the previous day, while the diesel rate was kept at the existing level of Rs 69.06 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the international crude oil and foreign exchange (rupee vs dollar) rates. Oil marketing companies implement any changes in fuel rates fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

The rupee edged higher by seven paise against the US dollar to touch 71.69 on Friday. It was last seen trading at 71.73 against the greenback during the session.

Crude oil prices retreated from nearly two-month peaks on Friday amid lingering doubts on whether the US and China will be able to reach a partial trade deal that would lift some pressure on the global economy.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.53 per cent lower at $63.63 per barrel.

