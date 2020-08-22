Petrol Rate Hiked In Metros, Diesel Unchanged

Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum review fuel prices on a daily basis

Domestic petrol prices were increased marginally in the metros on Saturday, whereas diesel rates were left unchanged at existing levels. In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the prices of petrol were raised by 14-16 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on August 22 compared to existing levels, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 81.35 per litre from Rs 81.19 per litre, and that of diesel kept steady at Rs 73.56 per litre.

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.35 73.56 Kolkata 82.87 77.06 Mumbai 88.02 80.11 Chennai 84.40 78.86 Source: Indian Oil

State-run Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel outlets in the country, and review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Any changes are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country due to factors such as price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

Crude oil prices lost about 1 per cent on Friday as the economic recovery worldwide runs into stumbling blocks due to renewed coronavirus lockdowns and on worries about rising crude supply. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - closed 1.2 per cent lower at $44.35 per barrel. Brent fell about 1 per cent for the week.

The rupee gained by 18 paise - or 0.24 per cent - to end at 74.85 against the US dollar on Friday, nearly unchanged for the week.