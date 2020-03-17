Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Across Major Cities

Petrol Price Today: Fuel prices unchanged on Tuesday across major cities

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities of the country remained unchanged on Tuesday even despite various factors like volatility in global crude oil prices and hike in excise duty in the domestic markets. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Tuesday, in Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 69.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 75.30 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 64.62 and Rs 72.29, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the global front, oil rebounded Tuesday, with investors buying at bargain levels after prices plunged to four-year lows as governments worldwide ramped up measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Analysts quoted by news agency AFP however said that any recovery in oil prices is likely to be shortlived as travel restrictions and other tough measures rolled out to fight the virus sap demand amid a production glut and price war.

International benchmark Brent was up 2.43 per cent to $30.78 intra-day after crashing more than 10 per cent overnight to below $30 a barrel for the first time in four years.

As far as domestic factors are concerned, an ICICI Securities report suggests that consumers may still get sharper cuts in retail prices of petrol and diesel if Indian oil marketing companies decide to reduce their margins on the sale of auto fuels that has increased substantially due to abnormally low global oil prices.

According to the report, net auto fuel margin of OMCs would be super-normal at Rs 5 per litre on March 16, 2020 despite OMCs absorbing Rs 3 per litre excise duty hike. This would mean that state-owned companies still have room to cut petrol and diesel prices if they are willing to sacrifice supernormal profits coming from higher margins.

The government on Saturday raised excise duty on both petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre but OMCs factored this increase in cost and still reduced retail price of the two products marginally. But as it pans out now, OMCs have a very large window to provide relief to consumers.

The brokerage report said that the hike in excise duty on auto fuels by Rs 3 per litre being absorbed by OMCs has led to fall in net marketing margin to Rs 0.33 litre on March 15 from Rs 3.68 per litre on March 13.