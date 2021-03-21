Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged On Sunday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across all four metros for the 22nd consecutive day, on Sunday March 21. Indian Oil Corporation had last increased fuel prices on February 27 to an all-time high of Rs 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, the fuel rates have been unchanged across the four metro cities. Currently, the highest fuel prices are in Mumbai where petrol is at Rs 97.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.60 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Source: Indian Oil

The domestic petrol and diesel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax. The oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, on Friday, March 19, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.33 per cent to $ 64.12 per barrel.