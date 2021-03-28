Petrol Rates Unchanged Across Metros On Sunday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across all four metros on Sunday, March 27. In Delhi, petrol was being sold at Rs 90.78 per litre and diesel was at Rs 81.10 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. The fuel rates in Mumbai are currently the highest among all the four metros. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 97.19 per litre and diesel was being priced at Rs 88.20 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.78 81.10 Mumbai 97.19 88.20 Chennai 92.77 86.10 Kolkata 90.98 83.98 Source: Indian Oil

The domestic petrol and diesel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - align the prices of domestic fuel with global benchmarks by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

On Friday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.49, or 4.3 per cent, to $61.05 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3 per cent a day earlier. Brent was on track to end the week up 0.1 per cent. WTI was due to lose 0.6 per cent, its third weekly loss. The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and settled to 72.51 against the dollar.