Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged On Monday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros for 16 days in a row on Monday, March 15. The state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation had last raised fuel prices on February 27 to an all-time high of Rs 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, fuel rates have been steady across the four metro cities. As of now, the highest fuel prices are in Mumbai where petrol is at Rs 97.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.60 per litre. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Source: Indian Oil

The oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any revisions in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day. The domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to the value-added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, oil prices edged up on Monday, with Brent drifting near $70 a barrel, propped up by output cuts from major producers and optimism about global economic and fuel demand recovery in the second half of the year.

Brent crude futures for May gained 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $69.45 a barrel by 0102 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.90 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent.