Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged For Sixth Consecutive Day

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for sixth day in a row on Sunday (December 13) after being hiked for seven consecutive days. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained constant at Rs 83.71 per litre with effect from 6 am on Sunday, and that of diesel was unchanged at Rs 73.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were at Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. In Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel prices have risen by Rs 3.40 per litre in the last 21 days. The fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)



Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

The oil companies align the domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by considering the changes in the foreign exchange levels. Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value-added tax (VAT).

The state-owned oil marketing firms Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which currently own the majority of fuel stations across the country, review the fuel prices on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.