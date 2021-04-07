Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged On Wednesday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol Diesel Rates Today: Petrol and diesel rates were unchanged across the four metros on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. In Delhi, petrol prices were steady at Rs 90.56 per litre and diesel was unchanged at Rs 80.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, fuel prices are the highest among all four metro cities. Petrol is sold at Rs 96.98 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.96 per litre in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum - align the prices of domestic fuel with global crude rates by taking into account any revisions in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased Covid-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer, fell.

Brent crude futures for June rose by 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $63.08 a barrel by 0123 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was up 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $59.65.